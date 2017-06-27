Attorney General to join Dallas votera Read Story Jason Whitely
The Texas Attorney General's office will join the Dallas County District Attorney's office as it investigates voter fraud. District Attorney Faith Johnson will make the announcement with Attorney General Ken Paxton in the Frank Crowley courthouse this afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dallas-County 1 mins ago 12:33 p.m.New PETA bil...
|6 hr
|amy donovan
|1
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|9 hr
|Rdmymx
|9,838
|trump entertainsr back door tax cuts for the RICH
|13 hr
|WarForOil
|3
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|18 hr
|ThomasA
|117
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|21 hr
|Princess Hey
|1,531
|gasmonkey garage-rude (Dec '13)
|Jun 25
|a fan
|22
|Continue reading Hundreds join Jordan Edwards' ...
|Jun 25
|I P Standing
|3
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC