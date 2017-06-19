As the Philando Castile verdict shows, a murder charge in the death...
When Balch Spring police Officer Roy Oliver was charged with murder last month in the death of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, some in Dallas saw the arc of justice bending, at long last, in the right direction. But news from Minnesota on Friday, that a jury had acquitted a police officer of all charges in the shooting death of Philando Castile, shows just how tentative that hope really is.
