As the Philando Castile verdict shows, a murder charge in the death...

When Balch Spring police Officer Roy Oliver was charged with murder last month in the death of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, some in Dallas saw the arc of justice bending, at long last, in the right direction. But news from Minnesota on Friday, that a jury had acquitted a police officer of all charges in the shooting death of Philando Castile, shows just how tentative that hope really is.

