Arrest made in Deep Ellum rape Read Story Jordan Armstrong
Police have made an arrest in a sexual assault that took place last week in Deep Ellum, putting the entire neighborhood on edge. Roy Gutierrez, 40, was arrested Tuesday night at the DART West End station after the Dallas Police Department received several tips identifying him.
