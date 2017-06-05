Anti-Sharia Protest in Richardson Dra...

Anti-Sharia Protest in Richardson Draws Hundreds

Dallas Observer

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered on Saturday for a "March Against Sharia" in Richardson, rallying outside the Islamic Association of North Texas building at the intersection of Abrams Road and Centennial Blvd. which Counter-protestors gathered along the opposite side of Abrams, outside the Islamic center, to protest the protest. Protestors voiced their disapproval of Sharia Islamic Law as well as other Islamic practices.

