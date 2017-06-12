Answering 5 Questions About Dallas' M...

Answering 5 Questions About Dallas' Mail-In Ballot Investigation After the Runoffs

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Observer

On Saturday afternoon, a couple of hours before the first results would be released in Dallas' three City Council runoffs, the specter that had hung over Dallas municipal elections all spring reared its ugly head again. Dallas County Elections Administrator Toni Pippins-Poole announced that the vast majority of mail-in ballots cast in the runoff elections would be sequestered on election night, potentially putting the results of the three pivotal council contests in limbo until the votes could be verified.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) 2 hr ThomasA 104
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Sun WarForOil 9,812
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) Sun Princess Hey 446
hay trump stock market drop 238 Sun WarForOil 5
News Blockbuster to close McKinney distribution cent... (Mar '12) Sun WarForOil 19
kinfolk mc member a snitch! (Dec '16) Jun 10 Cajun 10
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... Jun 10 CEO Lloyd Blankfein 47
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. NASA
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,441 • Total comments across all topics: 281,725,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC