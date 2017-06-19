An unwilling bride at 14, this Dallas woman helped outlaw child marriages in Texas
Trevicia Williams was in the ninth grade the day her mother picked her up from school and drove her to the courthouse. The bridegroom was a 26-year-old ex-convict she barely knew.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|2 hr
|Princess Hey
|1,525
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|11 hr
|Democrat Jon Ossoff
|48
|Change A Letter Game (Nov '12)
|13 hr
|Post Reply
|1,129
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|18 hr
|WarForOil
|9,828
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|Sun
|Sharlene45
|448
|Continue reading Hundreds join Jordan Edwards' ...
|Sun
|Buck turgidson
|1
|Church and Pastor-Principal Christopher Waller ... (Aug '11)
|Jun 16
|Victim
|3
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC