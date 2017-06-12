AIM Media Midwest acquires Register -
AIM Media Midwest, LLC announced Tuesday it has acquired the print and online newspaper publishing assets and the commercial printing assets in Ohio from Civitas Media, LLC . Civitas, headquartered in Davidson, North Carolina, is a portfolio company of Philadelphia-based private equity investment firm Versa Capital Management, LLC .
