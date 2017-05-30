Afternoon Flash Floods Soaked Much of...

Afternoon Flash Floods Soaked Much of North Texas

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: NBC Dallas

It led to several reports of high water and in some cases, parked cars floating up and over the sidewalk. Woman just moved here from IL, car broken into 3days ago,now pushed onto sidewalk in flash flood! "welcome to Dallas" she said @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/cNDeIuyavG "Welcome to Dallas," she said about going though a flash flood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) 18 min Maverick 808 440
Change A Letter Game (Nov '12) 1 hr texas pete 1,125
Word Game (Nov '12) 1 hr texas pete 196
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) 1 hr texas pete 1,516
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 1 hr WarForOil 9,802
Diana Friedman is suing the founder of The Fat... (Jun '15) 20 hr MisinformationSucks 19
News Explore the weight of a border wall along the e... Sat Large farts 190
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. U.S. Open
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,501 • Total comments across all topics: 281,521,834

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC