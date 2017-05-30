Afternoon Flash Floods Soaked Much of North Texas
It led to several reports of high water and in some cases, parked cars floating up and over the sidewalk. Woman just moved here from IL, car broken into 3days ago,now pushed onto sidewalk in flash flood! "welcome to Dallas" she said @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/cNDeIuyavG "Welcome to Dallas," she said about going though a flash flood.
