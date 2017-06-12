After trees hacked in northwest Dallas, more downed in Red Bird without city approval
For the second time in recent weeks, Dallas residents are infuriated after a property owner cut down protected trees without the city's approval. Seventy protected trees have been damaged on a four-acre property at the southwest corner of West Ledbetter Drive and U.S. Highway 67 that backs up to a residential Red Bird neighborhood.
