After All These Years, Spiral Diner's...

After All These Years, Spiral Diner's Vegan Brunch Is Still Better Than Most Meaty Dallas Options

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Observer

People drive for miles to have their chicken and waffles, making Jonathon's more than a place to simply consume brunch, but rather a brunch destination. But if you keep walking down North Beckley Avenue a few more paces, you will quickly find yourself stumbling upon another restaurant with another, albeit smaller, line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone looking to buy a house in Allen with Mas... 56 min ADuv 1
i call on democrats to start impeachment on trump 6 hr impeach trump 1
News Dallas-County 1 mins ago 12:33 p.m.New PETA bil... 14 hr amy donovan 1
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 17 hr Rdmymx 9,838
trump entertainsr back door tax cuts for the RICH 20 hr WarForOil 3
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) Wed ThomasA 117
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) Wed Princess Hey 1,531
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,327 • Total comments across all topics: 282,111,791

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC