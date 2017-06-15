$800 marijuana deal turned deadly outside Dallas Wal-Mart, police say
Bilal Zazay, 20, of Richardson was arrested Thursday afternoon on a capital murder charge in the slaying of 20-year-old Curtiss Towner III. Police records show Towner met Zazay in the shopping center's parking lot to buy marijuana around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of LBJ Freeway, near Midway Road.
