$800 marijuana deal turned deadly out...

$800 marijuana deal turned deadly outside Dallas Wal-Mart, police say

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Bilal Zazay, 20, of Richardson was arrested Thursday afternoon on a capital murder charge in the slaying of 20-year-old Curtiss Towner III. Police records show Towner met Zazay in the shopping center's parking lot to buy marijuana around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of LBJ Freeway, near Midway Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 6 hr WarForOil 9,821
kinfolk mc member a snitch! (Dec '16) Wed Shadow 11
Marion ky and surrounding Wed NotMySon 1
News Dallas and Fort Worth mayors see hope, anxiety ... Jun 13 pretty closed club 1
Diesel Mechanics Jun 13 Merr 1
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) Jun 13 ThomasA 104
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) Jun 11 Princess Hey 446
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,871 • Total comments across all topics: 281,783,998

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC