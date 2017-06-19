8 Cloves Brings Healthy, Sustainable, Veggie-Centric Indian Food to the Dallas Farmers Market
Afifa Nayeb, the Kabul native who first opened the outstanding "Silk Road fare" shop Laili in the Farmers Market food hall in early 2016 with Turkish pastry chef Nevin Kaya, has now moved on to one of her home country's more celebrated culinary neighbors: India. 8 Cloves, Nayeb's tiny new kitchen, is dedicated to northern Indian food with a strong leaning toward vegetarian offerings.
