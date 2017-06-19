64-Year-Old Dallas Art Oasis Opens Ex...

64-Year-Old Dallas Art Oasis Opens Exhibit Celebrating Overlooked Things

Some Dallasites may be surprised to find that there is a sculpture garden and art gallery north of LBJ Freeway that has been presenting the work of contemporary artists to a faithful following for more than 60 years. In 1953, Donald and Peggy Vogel bought a creekside, wooded lot in Far North Dallas and set up their print-framing business.

