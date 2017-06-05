3 killed in Dallas home with higha Read Story Kevin Reece
Three people have died following a gas leak inside a home in southeast Dallas Wednesday night. City officials say a hazardous materials team found high levels of carbon monoxide inside a home in the 7000 block of Rose Bud Drive.
