3 children found in Far East Dallas home that was piled waist-high with garbage, rotten food

A Far East Dallas woman has been arrested after police found her three children left alone in a house piled waist-high with garbage, clothing and rotten food. Police were called to a home in the 11000 block of Desdemona Drive, near Casa View Park, around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday after a relative reported that the children had been alone in the home, which did not have gas or running water, since 5 p.m. Officers found Juanita Raquel Allen, 41, in the driver's seat of a vehicle in the driveway.

