28-year-old fatally shot Friday night near southeast Dallas
Dallas police responded to a call in the Rylie area late Friday night where they found 28-year-old Jay Nichols suffering from a gunshot wound. Nichols was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.
