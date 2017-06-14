1401 Elm Developer Planning to 'Monetize' TIF Grant From City Of Dallas
Rendering shows what the 1401 Elm St. building will look like once it's finished-which now won't be until 2019. When work on the 1401 Elm St. building renovation slowed down for whatever reason four months ago, developer Drever Capital Management said money for the mammoth project was not an issue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at D Magazine.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dallas-County 1 mins ago 12:33 p.m.New PETA bil...
|6 hr
|amy donovan
|1
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|9 hr
|Rdmymx
|9,838
|trump entertainsr back door tax cuts for the RICH
|13 hr
|WarForOil
|3
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|18 hr
|ThomasA
|117
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|21 hr
|Princess Hey
|1,531
|gasmonkey garage-rude (Dec '13)
|Jun 25
|a fan
|22
|Continue reading Hundreds join Jordan Edwards' ...
|Jun 25
|I P Standing
|3
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC