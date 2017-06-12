1 killed, 1 injured in shooting outside Dallas Sam's Club
One man was killed and another was injured when an altercation turned into a shooting in a Sam's Club parking lot. Police were called to the store in the 4100 block of the LBJ Service Road just before 1 a.m. Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
