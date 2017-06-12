1 killed, 1 injured in shooting outsi...

1 killed, 1 injured in shooting outside Dallas Sam's Club

1 hr ago

One man was killed and another was injured when an altercation turned into a shooting in a Sam's Club parking lot. Police were called to the store in the 4100 block of the LBJ Service Road just before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

