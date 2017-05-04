Your Primer For This Weekend's Dallas City Council Election
At least six council races look to be reasonably competitive and voters seem to be taking notice. As of the end of early voting Tuesday night, 23,355 Dallas residents have voted in their city council race, up more than 4,000 votes from early voting two years ago, when there was actually a mayoral contest on the ballot.
