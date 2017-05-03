Woman, child found dead in Dallas apa...

Woman, child found dead in Dallas apartment Read Story Chris Sadeghi

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

A mother and her child were found dead in a unit at the Broadmoor Apartments in the Redbird area of Southern Dallas on Wednesday morning. The medical examiner was called to the apartment at about 3 a.m. after police said a friend found their bodies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
for pain meds (Sep '11) 1 hr JSB 14
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 1 hr WarForOil 9,770
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) 7 hr _FLATLINE-------- 314
News Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh... 7 hr Reason 2
God bless donald trump white man back in of... 10 hr Immigration 1
Reporting Illegals At Apartment Complex (Jul '07) 16 hr Fed up 11
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... Tue Now_What- 20
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,174 • Total comments across all topics: 280,752,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC