Witness shoots man trying to break into Far East Dallas apartment
About 2 a.m., the man tried burglarizing an apartment above his mother's apartment in the Primrose Park Villas on 2519 John West Road, police said. A man inside the apartment shot the suspected burglar, who was taken to a hospital in non life-threatening condition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
