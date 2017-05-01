Witness shoots man trying to break in...

Witness shoots man trying to break into Far East Dallas apartment

Read more: Dallas Morning News

About 2 a.m., the man tried burglarizing an apartment above his mother's apartment in the Primrose Park Villas on 2519 John West Road, police said. A man inside the apartment shot the suspected burglar, who was taken to a hospital in non life-threatening condition.

