With a Sexy New Thanksgiving Tower Cafe, Ascension Is One of Dallas' Fastest-Growing Coffee Brands
Like its other locations, the bar design at the new Ascension in Thanksgiving Tower is simple but full of the latest in coffee equipment technology. In 2012, Ascension Coffee opened its first location next to Meddlesome Moth in the Design District, and the cafe has taken a full steam ahead approach ever since, opening a roastery about a mile away in 2014 and a second cafe in the Crescent in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|11 min
|Lummox
|9,783
|Armored Taco Truck Opens Fire on Citizen Border...
|Sun
|tesy
|2
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|Sun
|winner
|1,504
|Change A Letter Game (Nov '12)
|Sun
|winner
|1,121
|Word Game (Nov '12)
|Sun
|winner
|190
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|Sun
|Princess Hey
|385
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|May 13
|Barbara Boxer
|27
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC