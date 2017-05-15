With a Sexy New Thanksgiving Tower Cafe, Ascension Is One of Dallas' Fastest-Growing Coffee Brands

Like its other locations, the bar design at the new Ascension in Thanksgiving Tower is simple but full of the latest in coffee equipment technology. In 2012, Ascension Coffee opened its first location next to Meddlesome Moth in the Design District, and the cafe has taken a full steam ahead approach ever since, opening a roastery about a mile away in 2014 and a second cafe in the Crescent in 2016.

