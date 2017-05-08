Will the Alonzos Kill Eric Johnson's ...

Will the Alonzos Kill Eric Johnson's West Dallas Housing Bill?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: D Magazine

Yesterday, Peter mentioned the fight "for the soul of West Dallas." An important tool in that fight is House Bill 2480 , State Rep. Eric Johnson's attempt to balance West Dallas gentrification with affordable housing policies that protect the area's poor families who are displaced by high-dollar development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at D Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) 9 min _FLATLINE-------- 368
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) 2 hr _Zoey_ 1,501
Change A Letter Game (Nov '12) 2 hr _Zoey_ 1,118
Word Game (Nov '12) 4 hr texas pete 187
Ed Taiwo Continental Parts Company 6 hr Eric Wallace 5
News Blockbuster to close McKinney distribution cent... (Mar '12) 6 hr WarForOil 18
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 6 hr YoMama 9,779
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,942 • Total comments across all topics: 280,898,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC