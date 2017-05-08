Will the Alonzos Kill Eric Johnson's West Dallas Housing Bill?
Yesterday, Peter mentioned the fight "for the soul of West Dallas." An important tool in that fight is House Bill 2480 , State Rep. Eric Johnson's attempt to balance West Dallas gentrification with affordable housing policies that protect the area's poor families who are displaced by high-dollar development.
