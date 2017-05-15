Who Really Killed State Rep. Eric Johnson's West Dallas Affordable Housing Bill?
Last week, I wrote about what was at stake in the housing battle that is unfolding in West Dallas. Eric Celeste also wrote about Eric Johnson , a West Dallas state legislator who introduced a bill that would have tried to address the way rapid development in West Dallas is displaying longtime residents who can no longer afford rent or rising property taxes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at D Magazine.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|21 hr
|_Zoey_
|1,505
|Change A Letter Game (Nov '12)
|21 hr
|_Zoey_
|1,122
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|22 hr
|Lummox
|9,783
|Armored Taco Truck Opens Fire on Citizen Border...
|Sun
|tesy
|2
|Word Game (Nov '12)
|Sun
|winner
|190
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|Sun
|Princess Hey
|385
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|May 13
|Barbara Boxer
|27
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC