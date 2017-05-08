When You're Hungry For the Best Samosa in Dallas
Who makes the best samosa, the pyramidal fried Indian snack that's a fragrant fiesta wrapped in dough? I think Spice 'N' Rice does. But in time-honored custom, as much here as in India, this should be a subject of fierce debate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at D Magazine.
