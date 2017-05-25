We recommend Erik Wilson in Dallas City Council District 8
District 8 voters, don't miss this message: Your council representative, the calm, cool and steady Erik Wilson, is the real deal. While your former City Council member, Tennell Atkins, has spent most of this election season trying to sell you on a different story, there's no need to send Atkins back to City Hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|4 hr
|Barbra Streisand
|37
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|17 hr
|Fart walker
|154
|Boycott WBAP 820 Advertisers (Jan '08)
|Thu
|Ragnar Danneskjold
|129
|Dallas Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Thu
|Life
|3
|Slop em good, good God!!!
|Thu
|doG mnaDde lyoH r...
|1
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Wed
|WarForOil
|9,787
|Materia,Cajita, Spiritual Medium or Channeler o... (May '12)
|May 23
|Victorjacob
|24
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC