We recommend Erik Wilson in Dallas Ci...

We recommend Erik Wilson in Dallas City Council District 8

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

District 8 voters, don't miss this message: Your council representative, the calm, cool and steady Erik Wilson, is the real deal. While your former City Council member, Tennell Atkins, has spent most of this election season trying to sell you on a different story, there's no need to send Atkins back to City Hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... 4 hr Barbra Streisand 37
News Explore the weight of a border wall along the e... 17 hr Fart walker 154
Boycott WBAP 820 Advertisers (Jan '08) Thu Ragnar Danneskjold 129
Dallas Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) Thu Life 3
Slop em good, good God!!! Thu doG mnaDde lyoH r... 1
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Wed WarForOil 9,787
Materia,Cajita, Spiritual Medium or Channeler o... (May '12) May 23 Victorjacob 24
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. China
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,359 • Total comments across all topics: 281,297,612

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC