Watch: Teams of 12 pull 55,000-pound fire truck, all for charity
How many people does it take to pull a 55,000-pound fire truck? At the annual Fire Truck Pull in Duncanville - exactly 12. The teams of 12 played a tug of war with the truck to raise money for Special Olympics Texas . Each of the 20 teams had to pull the truck 75 feet in the parking lot of the Duncanville Senior Citizens Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|5 hr
|Princess Hey
|414
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|5 hr
|Fart Swap
|20
|Music Thread (Dec '12)
|18 hr
|texas pete
|52
|Tow Truck Driver Shot While Towing Car (Mar '08)
|23 hr
|ThomasA
|138
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Fri
|WarForOil
|9,784
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|Fri
|Now_What-
|30
|Dumbass texan,calls itself Man Boobz
|May 18
|Anti-everything
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC