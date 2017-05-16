Uber driver wounded in shooting in Old East Dallas, near Lakewood
An Uber driver was wounded when a gunman opened fire on a car early Tuesday on the edge of Old East Dallas, southeast of Lakewood Country Club. Officers arrived about 1 a.m. in the 100 block of South Brookside Drive, near Abrams Road, and found the Uber driver's vehicle with 10 to 15 bullet holes in its right front passenger door and window.
