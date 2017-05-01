Tomi Lahren settles lawsuit against Glenn Beck, The Blaze
Conservative talk show host Tomi Lahren has agreed to a settlement that ends her lawsuit against Glenn Beck and his online platform, The Blaze. The lawsuit filed in Dallas, Texas, had alleged wrongful termination.
