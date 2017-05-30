This Dallas Couple is Eating Their Wa...

This Dallas Couple is Eating Their Way Through History, One 40-Year Old Restaurant At A Time

Saturday May 27

Randy and Paige Flink have been married for over 40 years, having tied the knot in 1980. To mark the milestone, Randy came up with a clever idea of eating at the restaurants that have been around as long as they have, Randy put together a list of restaurants, clubs, and bars that have hit the same 40-year mark that he and his wife have accomplished.

