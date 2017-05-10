The 'X-Men' TV Pilot Filmed in Dallas...

The 'X-Men' TV Pilot Filmed in Dallas Gets Series Order

Surprising absolutely no one, Fox has put in a series order for the Marvel pilot that's been filming in Dallas for the last several months. For fans of X-Men and a robust Dallas film industry, this is good news.

