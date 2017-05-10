The Whole City Needs to Be Paying Att...

The Whole City Needs to Be Paying Attention to What Is Happening In West Dallas

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: D Magazine

The real issue in the West Dallas eviction crisis - the reason why it is a crisis, and not merely a controversy - isn't that hundreds of people are set to lose their homes at the end of a year-long battle between the mayor and a low income landlord. That's terrible, of course.

Start the conversation, or Read more at D Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Texas' battle over teaching evolution comes dow... 9 min Dogen 10
News Tow Truck Driver Shot While Towing Car (Mar '08) 2 hr Robert Henson 136
Seeking A Lactating Man 7 hr Quavontae 4
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... 15 hr Now_What- 26
News Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh... 23 hr RogerGarner 21
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) Wed Princess Hey 374
michael baisden show/ callers (Dec '09) Wed Jantoria Wilson 15
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,547 • Total comments across all topics: 280,944,200

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC