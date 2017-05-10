The Whole City Needs to Be Paying Attention to What Is Happening In West Dallas
The real issue in the West Dallas eviction crisis - the reason why it is a crisis, and not merely a controversy - isn't that hundreds of people are set to lose their homes at the end of a year-long battle between the mayor and a low income landlord. That's terrible, of course.
Start the conversation, or Read more at D Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas' battle over teaching evolution comes dow...
|9 min
|Dogen
|10
|Tow Truck Driver Shot While Towing Car (Mar '08)
|2 hr
|Robert Henson
|136
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|7 hr
|Quavontae
|4
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|15 hr
|Now_What-
|26
|Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh...
|23 hr
|RogerGarner
|21
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|Wed
|Princess Hey
|374
|michael baisden show/ callers (Dec '09)
|Wed
|Jantoria Wilson
|15
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC