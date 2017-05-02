Texas police officer fired after fatal shooting of unarmed black teen

This photo shows the intersection of Baron and Shepherd Lane on Monday, May 1, 2017, near where the shooting of 15 year-old Jordan Edwards by a police officer happened in Balch Springs, Texas on Saturday. A suburban Dallas police chief said Monday that his department wrongly described why an officer fired into a moving vehicle and killed Edwards, after an attorney for the boy's family said officers were trying to "justify the unjustifiable."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.