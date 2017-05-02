Texas police officer fired after fata...

Texas police officer fired after fatal shooting of unarmed black teen

13 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

This photo shows the intersection of Baron and Shepherd Lane on Monday, May 1, 2017, near where the shooting of 15 year-old Jordan Edwards by a police officer happened in Balch Springs, Texas on Saturday. A suburban Dallas police chief said Monday that his department wrongly described why an officer fired into a moving vehicle and killed Edwards, after an attorney for the boy's family said officers were trying to "justify the unjustifiable."

