Texas police officer faces murder charge in teen's death
The prosecutor's office investigating the death of ... . Saaniya Alhassan shields her candle from a breeze as she stands with a few hundred supporters listening to speakers during a vigil for Jordan Edwards in Balch Springs, Texas, Thursday, May 4, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh...
|6 min
|guest
|4
|Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh...
|2 hr
|Magic Utah Uwear
|2
|ammunitionstore.com
|6 hr
|caveat emptor
|1
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|10 hr
|Milk Man
|2
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|10 hr
|Princess Hey
|319
|Change A Letter Game (Nov '12)
|11 hr
|texas pete
|1,113
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|11 hr
|texas pete
|1,498
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC