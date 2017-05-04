Texas pizza delivery driver fatally shoots robbery suspect
Police in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite say a pizza delivery driver shot and killed a 16-year-old robbery suspect during an exchange of gunfire. The 39-year-old driver told police he was confronted by two robbery suspects after arriving to deliver a pizza Saturday night.
