Texas pizza delivery driver fatally shoots robbery suspect

Police in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite say a pizza delivery driver shot and killed a 16-year-old robbery suspect during an exchange of gunfire. The 39-year-old driver told police he was confronted by two robbery suspects after arriving to deliver a pizza Saturday night.

