Texas House Unanimously Passes Dallas Pension Reform Bill

The Texas Legislature moved one step closer to passing its fix for Dallas' struggling police and fire pension system Wednesday night, giving initial approval to Van Republican Dan Flynn's raft of pension fixes. Pending potential amendments during the bill's final reading today, Flynn's plan, which would increase the city of Dallas' annual contribution to the fund, expand the pension's board, change the way seats on that board are allocated and change the way benefits are paid out to retirees.

