Texas House Follows Dallas By Banning...

Texas House Follows Dallas By Banning School Suspensions for Youngest Kids

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Observer

Picking up where the Dallas ISD school board left off earlier this year, the Texas House of Representatives voted Tuesday to ban the state's public schools from suspending students attending pre-kindergarten through second grade. Like Dallas, the proposed state wide policy includes an exception for extreme behavioral issues like violent assaults, weapons, drugs and alcohol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh... 39 min RogerGarner 21
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) 1 hr Princess Hey 374
michael baisden show/ callers (Dec '09) 7 hr Jantoria Wilson 15
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 11 hr WarForOil 9,780
News Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh... 12 hr Hillary Sux 7
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) Tue _Zoey_ 1,501
Change A Letter Game (Nov '12) Tue _Zoey_ 1,118
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,012 • Total comments across all topics: 280,921,479

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC