Texas House Follows Dallas By Banning School Suspensions for Youngest Kids
Picking up where the Dallas ISD school board left off earlier this year, the Texas House of Representatives voted Tuesday to ban the state's public schools from suspending students attending pre-kindergarten through second grade. Like Dallas, the proposed state wide policy includes an exception for extreme behavioral issues like violent assaults, weapons, drugs and alcohol.
