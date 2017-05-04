Teen's shooting first high-profile case for new Dallas DA

In this Dec. 7, 2016 file photo, Faith Johnson, the new Dallas district attorney, poses for a photo at the Hotel Crescent Court in Dallas. The shooting of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards as he left a party Saturday, April 29, 2017, has become Johnson's first high-profile case since taking office in January after Gov. Greg Abbott appointed her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.