Take the RoboCop Tour of Dallas
Recent talk of robot police and the prescient sci-fi films that have complicated feelings about them inspired me to rewatch RoboCop, which inspired me to look up the film's Dallas shooting locations ahead of the 30th anniversary of its July 1987 release. The Dallas Film Commission made it easy, comparing stills from the film with 2012 photos of each identifiably local locations.
