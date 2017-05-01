Suspected gunman who shot Dallasa Read Story Charlotte Huffman
The shooter who allegedly opened fire on Dallas Fire-Rescue firefighter-paramedics was 36-year-old Derick Lamont Brown, WFAA's Charlotte Huffman has learned. Court records show Brown has a long criminal history, including an assault charge, several DWIs and gun offenses.
