Silver car believed linked to murder,...

Silver car believed linked to murder, armed robberies in Far Northeast Dallas and Highland Meadows

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Police are looking for two men suspected in the murder of a 48-year-old man in Far Northeast Dallas, the shooting of another man in Highland Meadows and armed robberies in both neighborhoods. Authorities believe a single vehicle, described as a silver 2007-2008 Toyota, possibly a Yaris, with black or no rims, is linked to all four incidents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh... 6 hr No doubt 1
for pain meds (Sep '11) 7 hr Sick boy 16
Seeking A Lactating Man 8 hr Dishonest John 5
News Texas' battle over teaching evolution comes dow... 16 hr Timmee 11
News Tow Truck Driver Shot While Towing Car (Mar '08) Thu Robert Henson 136
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... Thu Now_What- 26
News Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh... Wed RogerGarner 21
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Dallas County was issued at May 12 at 2:40PM CDT

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Ebola
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,587 • Total comments across all topics: 280,969,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC