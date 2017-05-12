Silver car believed linked to murder, armed robberies in Far Northeast Dallas and Highland Meadows
Police are looking for two men suspected in the murder of a 48-year-old man in Far Northeast Dallas, the shooting of another man in Highland Meadows and armed robberies in both neighborhoods. Authorities believe a single vehicle, described as a silver 2007-2008 Toyota, possibly a Yaris, with black or no rims, is linked to all four incidents.
