Robbery victim shot while trying to recover stolen property, police say

13 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Two people who robbed a woman in West Dallas shot her after she tried to get her stuff back, police said. Police went to the 3300 block of Bernal Drive around 9 p.m. on Wednesday to investigate an argument that led to an assault involving two people and a woman they robbed.

