Richard Butterly, Busted for Child Porn, Kept Working at Poor Richard's

While Nancy Nichols was working on her post , I, too, was digging on the Richard Butterly case. The owner of Poor Richard's Cafe didn't let a child pornography arrest stop him from running a restaurant.

