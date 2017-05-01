Resurgent Ween Are Coming to Dallas f...

Resurgent Ween Are Coming to Dallas for Halloween

Dallas Observer

On the heels of a comeback in 2016, Ween announced they are visiting Dallas for a Halloween show at the Bomb Factory. Last year, the band reformed for a few shows and a festival, ending a four-year concert hiatus and supporting their first live album since 2008.

