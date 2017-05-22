Police: Dallas Couple Kill a John in Botched Oak Cliff Motel Robbery
Dallas police have arrested Brandon Jordan and Brittany Pollard, both 33, for allegedly shooting and killing a man during a robbery at Oak Cliff's Dallas Inn early Sunday morning, the department announced Monday afternoon. Police officers responded to the Dallas Inn, near Kiest Boulevard and U.S. 67, just after 8 a.m. Sunday morning.
