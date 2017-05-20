Pedestrian fatally struck crossing middle of street in Far East Dallas
Otto was not in a crosswalk when he crossed southbound in the 1500 block of Centerville Road, near Easton and Garland Roads, about 9:30 p.m., Dallas police spokesman Demarquis Black said. Become a Digital Subscriber for unlimited access to all of Dallas News and SportsDay.
