Pastor seeks new purpose for abandone...

Pastor seeks new purpose for abandoned hospital in Dallas

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

An abandoned hospital on Scyene Road is a creepy building, littered with the skeletons of old medical equipment. The city of Dallas says the abandoned hospital is where some people break in to do drugs and commit other crimes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Explore the weight of a border wall along the e... 20 min Fart container 122
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 34 min WarForOil 9,787
Materia,Cajita, Spiritual Medium or Channeler o... (May '12) Tue Victorjacob 24
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) Tue Princess Hey 427
Word Game (Nov '12) Mon texas pete 192
News Suspected voter fraud in Grand Prairie fits sam... Mon JimGaddio 2
News Former Dallas mayor pro tem Don Hill laid to re... Mon Dr Richard Malouf 1
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,843 • Total comments across all topics: 281,252,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC