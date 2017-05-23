Pastor seeks new purpose for abandoned hospital in Dallas
An abandoned hospital on Scyene Road is a creepy building, littered with the skeletons of old medical equipment. The city of Dallas says the abandoned hospital is where some people break in to do drugs and commit other crimes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|20 min
|Fart container
|122
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|34 min
|WarForOil
|9,787
|Materia,Cajita, Spiritual Medium or Channeler o... (May '12)
|Tue
|Victorjacob
|24
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|Tue
|Princess Hey
|427
|Word Game (Nov '12)
|Mon
|texas pete
|192
|Suspected voter fraud in Grand Prairie fits sam...
|Mon
|JimGaddio
|2
|Former Dallas mayor pro tem Don Hill laid to re...
|Mon
|Dr Richard Malouf
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC