On the anniversary of my accident, I went looking for the Dallas paramedic who is still my hero
Fifteen years ago, on a Saturday morning in May, I cut off the fingers on my left hand with a table saw. Horrified, I jolted into an emergency, laser-focus survival mode of calm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas' battle over teaching evolution comes dow...
|9 hr
|Dogen
|10
|Tow Truck Driver Shot While Towing Car (Mar '08)
|11 hr
|Robert Henson
|136
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|16 hr
|Quavontae
|4
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|Thu
|Now_What-
|26
|Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh...
|Wed
|RogerGarner
|21
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|Wed
|Princess Hey
|374
|michael baisden show/ callers (Dec '09)
|Wed
|Jantoria Wilson
|15
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC