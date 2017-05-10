Officer shoots man after he grabs hol...

Officer shoots man after he grabs hold of police Taser in Dallas

15 hrs ago

An officer shot a man early Friday after he got into an altercation with police and grabbed one of their Tasers, police said. The Dallas Crime Response Team responded about 8:58 a.m. to the 8300 block of Reva Street after undercover officers said a wanted woman was there.

Dallas, TX

