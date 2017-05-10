Officer shoots man after he grabs hold of police Taser in Dallas
An officer shot a man early Friday after he got into an altercation with police and grabbed one of their Tasers, police said. The Dallas Crime Response Team responded about 8:58 a.m. to the 8300 block of Reva Street after undercover officers said a wanted woman was there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Word Game (Nov '12)
|3 hr
|winner
|188
|Change A Letter Game (Nov '12)
|3 hr
|winner
|1,119
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|3 hr
|winner
|1,502
|Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh...
|11 hr
|No doubt
|1
|for pain meds (Sep '11)
|11 hr
|Sick boy
|16
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|12 hr
|Dishonest John
|5
|Texas' battle over teaching evolution comes dow...
|20 hr
|Timmee
|11
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC