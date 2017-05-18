North Texas man who killed ex-girlfriend gets 70 years
A 24-year-old Dallas-area man who pleaded guilty to killing his 20-year-old ex-girlfriend by shooting her twice in the head has been sentenced to 70 years in prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|2 hr
|Princess Hey
|414
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|2 hr
|Fart Swap
|20
|Music Thread (Dec '12)
|15 hr
|texas pete
|52
|Tow Truck Driver Shot While Towing Car (Mar '08)
|20 hr
|ThomasA
|138
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Fri
|WarForOil
|9,784
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|Fri
|Now_What-
|30
|Dumbass texan,calls itself Man Boobz
|May 18
|Anti-everything
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC